Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

The market ended the day on a strong note on Thursday as the Nifty reclaimed the crucial 10,500-mark. Midcap stocks outperformed with the Nifty Midcap index closing at record highs.

Barring the auto index, all the major indices posted strong gains. The rally extended to the metal stocks and a strong trend across the majority of the sectors, in particular, the PSU banks saw the indices closing near day's high.

After multiple days of consolidation, Nifty has finally formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The 21-DEMA continued to act as a strong support area.

Smaller time-frame analysis indicates that Nifty is in the process of creating an ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern. The neckline of the pattern which is also the resistance is placed around the 10,520 levels.

A break above the neckline would confirm a bullish breakout which indicates Nifty is likely to rally towards the 10,620-10,640 zone in the near term. The support is now seen at the 10,390 levels.

Focusing on the mid and smallcaps would continue to be the strategy as they remain outperformers having said that stocks in the Nifty-50 index are also showing signs of a fresh breakout.

Here is a list of stocks that could deliver 10% returns in the short term:

Sun Pharma: BUY| Target Rs640| Stop Loss Rs555| Returns 9%

In the last five days, the stock stayed muted and traded in the Rs585-565 zone. However, Thursday’s price move indicates that Sun Pharma is all set to break out from a Flag Pattern on the daily chart.

Thursday’s whipsaw saw the stock retest the 200-DMA and bounce back with vigour. Our weekly chart analysis suggests that Sun Pharma has already broken out from the Symmetrical Triangle pattern.

In addition, the stock also has surpassed its 51-WEMA further adding positivity to the move. The stock can be bought for a target of Rs640 and a stop loss below Rs555 levels.

Hindustan Zinc: BUY| Target Rs345| Stop Loss Rs305| Returns 9%

The stock has been stuck in a trading band between Rs 280-310 for the past seven weeks. However, recent price action indicates that stock has once again gained momentum and has for the first time surpassed the neckline of the consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes. It has convincingly surpassed its short-term averages and positive crossover on the various momentum oscillators further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

We expect, Hind Zinc to make a dash towards its potential target of Rs 345 in the medium term.

Hexaware Ltd: BUY| Target Rs385| Stop Loss Rs336| Returns 9.3%

Our daily chart analysis indicates that Hexaware after consolidating for the past eight weeks is finally on the verge of breaking out from a Rectangular channel pattern.

During the sideways move, the stock comfortably held above the 50-DMA support zone. The relative strength of the stock and other momentum oscillators indicate that the current momentum is likely to extend further.

We expect Hexaware to deliver almost 10% in the medium term. Traders can keep a stop loss below Rs 336.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.