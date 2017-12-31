App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 31, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin clears decks for a fourth whole-time member at Sebi

The demand came in the wake of increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with Sebi in 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry has accepted markets regulator Sebi's request to have four whole time members, a move which will help broaden the top leadership at the regulatory authority to faster discharge of duties.

The demand came in the wake of increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with Sebi in 2015.

Currently, Sebi has two whole-time members -- Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam -- while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the markets regulator.

Kaushik has handled the capital markets in the Department of Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the policy matters related to current account management, foreign institutional investments, external commercial borrowings and foreign exchange management. He has also worked closely with the Sebi and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

related news

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had written to the finance ministry recommending that a fourth position of whole time member be created and the post should be filled up on priority basis.

The recommendation has been accepted by the ministry last month, officials said.

As per the Sebi Act, the board comprises a chairman, one member each from the finance ministry, corporate affairs and RBI, besides, five other members of whom at least three should be the whole-time members.

Sebi's whole-time member Prashant Saran retired in June last year and Mahalingam joined in his place in October. Rajeev Aggarwal also demitted office in November, 2016 and Buch joined in April this year.

tags #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.