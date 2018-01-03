Eyes are on market response to new 10-year govt bond cut-off: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "2018 has started on a cautious note for the bond market. All eyes are on the market response to the new 10-year government bond cut-off. A lower cut-off yield as well as price action after the auction may help improve sentiment."

"Outcome of auction for FPI limits in corporate bonds will give a glimpse of their appetite after the recent rise in corporate bond yields. Near-term range on the 10-year yield seen at 7.30-7.40 percent," he added.