Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Spot USD-INR has been see-sawing in the last few trading sessions basis both India positive news flows and movement in dollar index. Expect USD-INR pair to trade within 63.50-63.75 for the day."

He further added, "The Indian 10-year benchmark yield has again started moving higher. Expect a range of 7.42-7.45 percent for today,"