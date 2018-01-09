Expect rupee to consolidate between 63.40-63.55: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "A steady dollar saw emerging market currencies losing some value against dollar. Expect consolidation in an intra-day range of 63.40-63.55."

"Indian 10-year benchmark yield also has started to move up a bit after the recent correction. Expect a steady market where the benchmark yield may trade within a range of 7.32-7.36 percent," he added.

Dollar hold steady after gaining overnight. The US currency hit more than one week high against a basket of other major currencies helped by a pullback in the euro.