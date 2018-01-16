Expect rupee continue to appreciate: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The euro had started moving higher post the ECB meeting and consequently the US dollar has now moved below 91 levels now."

"I expect the rupee to continue to appreciate and expect the USD-INR to trade within a range of 63.40-63.60."

"Post the CPI and WPI release, expectation of a rate cut has receded. The 10-year benchmark yield has been flat for a couple of days and expect it to trade within a range of 7.43-7.46 percent," he added.