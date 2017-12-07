App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 07, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty to open on positive note, gain 6 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 6 points against yesterday's close of 10068 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10078, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Selling pressure seen on emerging market indices

All the emerging market indices have given huge corrections recently. In average, all the Indices are down by 2 percent last week and around 3 percent in last one month.

One of the benchmark index of emerging indices, Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index has come down to 1100 from its recent high of 1160 on November 23.

In the last trading session, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty was down by 0.73 percent on closing basis. Nifty opened at 10089, made a high of 10104 and closed at 10044 after making a low of 10033.

The cash market benchmark index Small Cap was also down by 0.49 percent. The Index closed at 8451 after making a low of 8442. The next level of Small Cap is 8247 which is its 1 month low.

Yesterday, RBI in its monetary policy has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 6 points against yesterday's close of 10068 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10078.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.