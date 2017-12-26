App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 26, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect INR appreciation trend to continue: Bhaskar Panda

I expect the INR appreciation trend to continue. Range for the day seen between 63.90-64.10, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The Catalan vote roiled global markets before Christmas. However, cheer in Indian markets seem to be continuing. Hence, I expect the INR appreciation trend to continue. Range for the day seen between 63.90-64.10."

He further added, "The Indian 10-year benchmark yield has been continuously moving higher. It may continue to consolidate within a range of 7.25-7.30 percent for today."

