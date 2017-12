Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "After having risen recently, the 10-year benchmark bond yield appears to be consolidating in a range between 7.15-25 percent. We expect bond yields to trade in a range in the near term.”

“Corporate bonds are under pressure amid quarter-end position adjustments. We expect credit spreads to remain wide until FPI buying emerges in early 2018,” he said.