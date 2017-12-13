Expect 10-year bond yields to trend towards 7.39%: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Higher-than-expected increase in November CPI may weigh on already fragile sentiment of bond market participants. 10-year bond yields touched a peak of 7.22 percent on Tuesday, a level last seen on July 16. Price action also looks weak from a technical perspective."

"Expect 10-year bond yields to trend towards 7.39 percent in the near-term in absence of any buying support. That said, expect value buying to emerge at those levels," he added.