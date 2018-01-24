Expect 10-year bond yield to trend lower in near term: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "There is a fair bit of optimism in air - from Davos to Delhi. In India, the Govt's optimism on revenue collection trend may have facilitated them to reduce borrowing in scheduled auctions. Bond market participants are pleasantly surprised with lower supply and are reworking their math for fiscal deficit and the net borrowing next year in the Union Budget."

"As a result, we expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trend lower in the near term amid expectations of a balanced budget and lower-than-expected net supply next fiscal year," he added.