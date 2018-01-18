App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 18, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Enthusiasm for earnings lifts Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 270.7 points, or 1.05 percent, to 26,063.56, the S&P 500 gained 25.71 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,802.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.75 points, or 0.97 percent, to 7,293.43.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as investors' expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

The S&P 500 has rallied strongly in the new year, gaining 4.8 percent so far and posting only two sessions of losses. The Dow, after briefly hitting the 26,000 milestone on Tuesday, its fastest 1000-point rise, is on track to close above that mark for the first time.

More than three-quarters of the 36 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The positive earnings revision is the strongest we've seen in several years," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. "It's been hockey-stick growth up since the tax bill passed."

related news

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 270.7 points, or 1.05 percent, to 26,063.56, the S&P 500 gained 25.71 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,802.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.75 points, or 0.97 percent, to 7,293.43.

Boeing jumped 3.5 percent after the company announced a joint venture with car seating leader Adient to make aircraft seats.

IBM rose 3.0 percent after Barclays analysts double upgraded the stock to "overweight" and hiked its price target by USD 59 to $192.

Several companies, however, saw their shares trade lower after underwhelming earnings reports and forecasts.

Goldman Sachs was down 2.2 percent after posting its first quarterly loss in six years on tax-related charges and a sharp drop in trading revenue.

Ford slipped 7.3 percent after the automaker reported full-year profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

General Electric slipped 4.5 percent, extending losses from Tuesday, when it announced more than USD 11 billion in charges.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.81-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 67 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and 30 new lows.

tags #International Markets

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.