Earnings growth has been meager 1-2% in NDA regime; all eyes on 2018: Rakesh Tarway

The Nifty50 gained over 40 percent since NDA government came to power in the year 2014 supported by series of reforms initiated by the government, which emboldened foreign investors (FIIs) and domestic investors about the prospects of the domestic economy and possible recovery in earnings.

Further, the healthy domestic flow has been a major force for the recent rally as a shift from physical assets to financial assets by retail investors post demonetization resulted in heavy flows in equities.

While there are apprehensions among investors about the stretched valuations of the market and consistent delay in earnings recovery, we believe earnings are likely to improve remarkably hereon as transitory impacts of demonetisation and GST are behind.

However, in case of earnings do not recover in next 1-2 quarters, we may witness a correction coupled with consolidation as equity markets are eventually a slave of earnings.

Notably, Nifty had witnessed a hefty gain of 75 percent in UPA II regime (2009-2014) with an average yearly earnings growth in low single digits despite a series of scams, deteriorating economic data and several bottlenecks to businesses.

The biggest supporting element that spurred earnings during the period was favourable private capex as industries such as power, cement, metals, automobiles, etc. were in the process of building-up capacities.

However, excess supply and absence of a meaningful pickup in assets utilisation kept private companies away from putting more capacity on over the last couple of years, which dented overall earnings growth of companies.

The average yearly earnings growth has been meager at 1-2 percent till date in NDA regime despite back to back reforms.

However, 2QFY18 result was somewhat encouraging with an average earnings growth of 3-4 percent by Nifty 50 companies.

We believe that growth momentum is likely to continue from hereon on account of; a) favourable base effect, b) visible traction in rural demand led by back to back normal monsoon and revision in MSPs, c) ease of transitory impact of GST and DeMo, and d) likely recovery in private capex.

While further rate cuts by MPC seem unlikely owing to spike in CPI and soaring oil prices, we are not of the view that interest rate cycle is going to reverse in the medium term as -- a) oil prices are likely to remain range bound as probability of higher supplies at higher prices is very reasonable and b) less possibility of inflation moving beyond RBI’s prescribed range.

Just to summarise, we believe that returns in 2018 from equity markets will primarily be dependent on the interplay between domestic liquidity and earnings growth.

Earnings growth has been a laggard and markets are discounting a bounce back in FY19. Any slip in earnings growth will be detrimental to the performance of equity markets in 2018.

The probability of recovery in earnings growth is reasonable because of low base created due to demonetization and GST. Therefore, the probability of performance in equity markets is expected to remain high in 2018 too but certainly not as high as current fiscal.

The author is Head of Research, Reliance Securities.