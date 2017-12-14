Did you make money in primary markets? India Inc raised Rs 700 billion via 122 IPOs in 2017

The financial year 2017-18 has been a spectacular year for the Indian IPO market, with equity issuances across categories increasing 2.5x over the previous year, said a report.

It has been a blockbuster year for the Indian primary market, with Rs 700 billion of capital raised via 122 IPOs so far — an all-time high, said a Motilal Oswal report. The fundraising was higher than Rs 425 billion recorded in FY08, and far exceeding previous year's Rs291 billion.

As many as 18 stocks including SME IPOs are still trading at over 100% premium to IPO price which includes names like Apex Frozen, Shankara Building Products, Avenue Supermarts, Salasar Techno Engineering, CDSL, and AU Small Finance.

The euphoria in the primary market can be ascribed to the optimistic market mood and strong fund flows, with key indices delivering positive returns (Nifty up 13 percent in FY18 YTD) for the second consecutive year, Motilal Oswal said in a report on Wednesday.

The last 24 months have seen IPOs of companies from several new sectors, such as Life Insurance, General Insurance, AMCs, New-age banks, Staffing and Retailing, but BFSI accounts for the lion’s share in fundraising.

“Financialization of domestic savings has been the key driver of the IPO cycle – this trend will continue, as we expect a higher share of domestic savings to flow into equities over the next few years,” said the note.

Strong domestic flows, coupled with benign FII liquidity (both in primary and secondary markets), have driven strong fund raising. Most IPOs/QIPs were in the nature of exits/sell-downs by existing investors or for balance sheet strengthening.

As we expect the growth cycle to revive from 2HFY18, the nature of IPOs/QIPs would also be driven by growth requirements. “However, a revival of the private capex cycle is a key prerequisite for this, in our view,” added the note.

Insurance dominated the year in terms of new listings. Notably, the top-5 IPOs were from the insurance space. Top-5 IPOs during the year were GIC (Rs 112 billion, 1.4x oversubscribed), New India Assurance (Rs 95 b, 1.2x oversubscribed), HDFC Standard Life (Rs 87 b, 3.8x oversubscribed), SBI Life Insurance (Rs 84 b, 3.6x oversubscribed) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Rs 57 b, 2.4x oversubscribed).

Almost 72 percent of funds raised via new offerings were accounted by just 13 Insurance and NBFC companies (Rs 501 billion). During the year, SME IPOs were a highlight, with 92 SME IPOs getting listed and raising Rs 11.9 b (previous year: 81 SME IPOs raising Rs 8.6 b).

However, SMEs’ contribution to total IPOs has almost halved (1.7% FY18 YTD) from the previous year (3%), said the Motilal Oswal report.

Sectors that witnessed massive subscription against the offer size were NBFC (Rs 3,936 bn v/s offer size of Rs 67 bn), Insurance (Rs 1,031 v/s offer size of Rs 434 b), Consumer (Rs 980 b v/s offer size of Rs 24 b), Construction (Rs 782 b v/s offer size of Rs 63 b) and Capital Goods (Rs 578 b v/s offer size of Rs 8 b).