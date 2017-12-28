December expiry likely in 10,400-10,550 range; 5 stocks which can give up to 16% return

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty index saw profit booking in the Wednesday’s session and closed the day with a loss of 40 points at 10,490.75. Last hour selling in the index took it below its support of 10,500 signaling caution.

Technically, the index has broken double bottom pattern recently above 10,400 levels so holding 10,400 levels is crucial for the index to move higher towards 10,600 levels.

The index faced resistance at higher levels and if Nifty trades below 10,470 then more downside towards its support levels up to 10,400-10400 levels is possible.

On the options front, highest open interest (OI) still stands in 10,000 PE which will act as a strong support and on the higher side, 10,600 CE has the highest open interest acting as first strong hurdle followed by 10,500 CE.

According to current F&O data, we expect expiry to be in the range 10,400-10,550. Overall, it is a buy on dip market, but we also expect some profit booking at higher levels.

For long-term investors, a dip near 10,400 is a perfect level to go long on the index keeping a stop loss below 10,250 closing basis. The market is more likely to consolidate as long as it is trading below 10,550 levels.

Here is a list of five stocks which can give up to 16% return in short term:

DCB Bank: BUY | Target Rs 211 & 230 | Stop Loss Rs 185| Upside 16%

After a strong one-way rally from Rs100 to Rs210, the stock started correcting and took a halt at 38.2% retracement support. The stock formed a triangle pattern structure. We also witnessed a breakout recently with good volume hinting that it is all set to continue its overall uptrend.

On weekly charts, the stock has taken support at its 50-EMA and is now trading in a tight range for nearly 5 months. It gave a breakout recently from the narrow trading range which suggests bullish stance.

The momentum traders can take a position in the counter at current levels to any dip near Rs191 for the targets of Rs211 and Rs230. A stop out levels can be kept below Rs185 on a closing basis.

Bata India: BUY | Target Rs 830| Stop Loss Rs 700| Upside 10%

The stock started its recent rally in early July which pushed the stocks to Rs830 zone but then we saw a healthy correction up to Rs710 levels which is 38.20% retracement zone from previous low.

On the weekly chart, after making a bottom at 400 levels in Nov 2016 stock started rallying northward and took a halt at 590 zones and we saw some correction from 590 to 510 which is 38.2% retracement support of its previous low.

It looks like history is repeating itself and the current chart structure is more of same as previous. We expect the stock to start moving towards fresh highs from current levels.

Considering technical setup, one can initiate buy call on the stock at current levels and to any dip near Rs730 for the target of Rs 790-830 with a stop loss below Rs 700 on a closing basis.

GE Power India Ltd: BUY | Target Rs 830 | Stop Loss Rs 650| Upside 16%

The stock was consolidating for nearly four months and on Wednesday’s session, it broke out of the consolidation range which is a positive sign for the call.

On the weekly charts, the stock has recently broken its Cup and Handle pattern which is again a bullish confirmation. The stock trading above all strong DMA’s like 200-100-50 etc. and the momentum indicator such as RSI is currently reading at 62 which is indicating strength.

Traders can initiate a long call on the stock at current levels to any dip near Rs 700 for the targets of Rs 770 & Rs 830. A stop loss below Rs 650 should be kept on a closing basis for all long positions.

Hindustan Copper: BUY | Target Rs 105-110 | Stop Loss Rs 90| Upside 14%

The stock has given a tremendous return in the month of November when it rallied from Rs 70 to Rs 110, but then bears took charge and pushed the stock below Rs 100. It formed a base near Rs 88.

If we look at current chart structure, the stock has taken support twice near Rs 88 zone and has bounced sharply from that level.

In Wednesday’s session, the stock rose more than 5 percent after taking support at Rs 93 with strong volume hinting it can move towards Rs105 levels in the short run.

Momentum traders can initiate a long call on stock at current levels to any dip near Rs 94 for the targets of Rs 105 & Rs 110 with a stop loss below Rs 90 on a closing basis.

GHCL: BUY | Target Rs 350 | Stop Loss Rs 290| Upside 10%

The stock is trading in the supper uptrend on monthly chart and has recently given a bullish flag breakout with a very strong volume.

On the weekly charts, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern which was broken in the start of December with huge volume.

On the daily chart, the stock is moving northwards after forming bullish continuation pattern and on Wednesday session stock broke bullish flag pattern.

Traders can initiate a long call on stock at current levels to any dip near Rs 305 for the target of Rs 350 keeping a stop loss below Rs 290 on a closing basis.

