Dec 05, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daily trading turnover on BSE's India INX crosses Rs 1,000-cr

Total daily trading turnover on the exchange reached this milestone yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark (USD 157 million) in daily trading turnover for the first time.

Total daily trading turnover on the exchange reached this milestone yesterday.

This is the highest daily trading volume recorded by the exchange since inception, accounting for 75 per cent of the total trading volumes in Gift City.

"The increased trading activity is a validation for the new products and initiatives that we are taking for our clientele. We are positive that the trading volumes will only grow higher from here on," INX MD and Chief Executive Officer V Balasubramaniam said in a statement.

An arm of BSE, India INX, is the first international exchange from India at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT).

At present, BSE's India INX and the NSE IFSC are the two exchanges at the IFSC. While India INX went live in January, NSE IFSC started trading in June. These bourses offer trading facilities for 22 hours.

Since inception, BSE's India INX has clocked a trading turnover of USD 8.78 billion.

tags #BSE #INX #Market news

