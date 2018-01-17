Crude @$70/bbl is not a worry; focus on stocks with India theme for wealth creation

We expect to see some direction from the government on pushing rural infrastructure and incomes, and from a medium to long-term perspective, we expect sectors that are exposed to the rural theme to benefit, Jinesh Gopani, Head Equities, Axis Mutual Fund, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. What are your expectations from Budget from markets points of view? Do you think LTCG could become a reality in Budget 2018?

A. While it is difficult to predict the changes on the taxation side, we are more interested in the overall Math and the direction of the Budget. As revenue growth slows down and the government needs to push growth with the election in 2019, the government has limited elbow room for any dramatic steps.

Q. Expectations are high from the government about likely some package for the agricultural sectors to boost rural income. What are your expectations from the Budget from agri sector and what stocks are likely to benefit the most?

A. We also expect to see some direction from the government on pushing rural infrastructure and incomes. From a medium to long-term perspective, we expect sectors that are exposed to the rural theme to benefit.

Q. Do you see Bubble valuation in any sector and if yes in which sector and why?

A. Given the market rally and weak earnings growth, valuations have certainly moved higher. However, we expect a strong revival in earnings that should normalise matters over the next 1-2 years.

While that is true for the broader market, there are individual stocks, especially in the mid and small cap sector that have seen their valuation reach unreasonable levels.

As a fund manager, we remain focused on looking at each stock on a bottom-up basis and try to avoid stocks that have a large potential for drawdown.

Q. Valuations of small and midcap stocks are already trading at a hefty premium. Do you see the party continuing in this space and what is the kind of strategy which investors should adopt?

A. As answered above, yes there needs to be a certain level of caution when approaching mid and small cap space at current valuations. Having said that, as the economy grows and earnings kick in, a number of these stocks have a large opportunity space that they can take advantage of to deliver strong growth.

Therefore, we do not believe that investors should avoid this space, rather make sure that they clearly stick with quality stocks that have a good growth potential.

Q. The year 2018 started on a bullish note after a blockbuster 2017. The Nifty is already knocking on the doors of 10,800. Do you think the rally would continue till Budget?

A. It is not possible to predict market direction in the short-term, nor should investors spend too much time looking at the same.

Events will keep coming and going and Budget this time will be important to see the direction government is likely to take between now and the general elections.

Q. The macro picture is fast deteriorating – at least it is not as attractive as it was back in the year 2016-2017, with crude hovering near $70/bbl. Do you think the hope based rally could push the index towards record highs?

A. Going forward, on the contrary, the macro picture should improve meaningfully going forward. The last 12 months have seen the effects of dmonetisation and GST effect growth and as these go away, the impact of the government push on infra and promoting rural incomes, growth should make a rebound.

Q. Brent has already touched $70/bbl. What could be the repercussion for the market as well as for the economy?

A. As an importer, higher crude prices are not ideal for the Indian economy. However, we have seen multiple cycles of crude prices going up and down and ultimately what is more important is how strong we keep our macro parameters and the kind of growth trend that we have domestically.

If those things are taken care of, there is no need to unduly worry about rising crude prices in the short term.

Q. What will be your advice to investors for the year 2018 after a blockbuster rally seen in the year 2017?

A. 2017 was a great year for Indian equities. India (Nifty-50) delivered 21.1% return in US$ terms – outperforming both EM and global market benchmarks. The year also saw continuing strong performance from mid and small cap segments.

However, disruptions in the economy have meant that earnings have not kept pace in the near term causing valuations to move higher.

We expect during 2018 to see the economy settle down from the effects of these disruptions and growth as well as earnings cycle to kick in in a meaningful manner.

We do not expect the government to push for too many disruptive reforms before the general election in '19. Rather we expect more focus on the development of Rural India (especially on affordable housing, rural infrastructure, and consumption).

Also, the government will need to work hard to resolve the disruptions caused by GST as soon as possible as well as taking the NPA resolution and bank recaptilisation process to its logical conclusion.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Neither Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited nor Axis Asset Management Company Limited, its Directors or associates shall be liable for any damages including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from the use of the information contained herein.