App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 19, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse retains outperform on Tata Motors, says Q3 margins to stay muted

The company's management is also upbeat on the performance of the India business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 560 per share, citing upbeat mood on India business.

The research house continues to like Tata Motors as JLR is entering a sweet spot. Product launches will drive double-digit growth for the next few quarters, it feels.

The company's management is also upbeat on the performance of the India business.

After its management meet, Credit Suisse said improvement in commercial vehicle market share will sustain but Jaguar Land Rover market outlook is not rosy, though China is only large market with strong demand.

related news

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were up in overseas markets (19.7 percent), China (19.1 percent), the UK (8.6 percent) and in North America (7.8 percent) but down 2.1 percent in Europe in November.

"November has been a robust month for Land Rover, driving sales up globally across all of our key regions," Andy Goss, Group Sales Operations Director at Jaguar Land Rover had said post November sales.

Jaguar sales have been more hard won but the future performance of both brands will be boosted as the new E-PACE goes on sale across the world and the new 18 MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with plug-in hybrid capability go to market, he added.

The global investment bank feels Q3FY18 margins will stay muted, but Q4 is expected to be very strong with four launches and seasonality is kicking in.

tags #Stocks Views #Tata Motors

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.