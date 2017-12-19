Credit Suisse retains outperform on Tata Motors, says Q3 margins to stay muted

Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 560 per share, citing upbeat mood on India business.

The research house continues to like Tata Motors as JLR is entering a sweet spot. Product launches will drive double-digit growth for the next few quarters, it feels.

The company's management is also upbeat on the performance of the India business.

After its management meet, Credit Suisse said improvement in commercial vehicle market share will sustain but Jaguar Land Rover market outlook is not rosy, though China is only large market with strong demand.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were up in overseas markets (19.7 percent), China (19.1 percent), the UK (8.6 percent) and in North America (7.8 percent) but down 2.1 percent in Europe in November.

"November has been a robust month for Land Rover, driving sales up globally across all of our key regions," Andy Goss, Group Sales Operations Director at Jaguar Land Rover had said post November sales.

Jaguar sales have been more hard won but the future performance of both brands will be boosted as the new E-PACE goes on sale across the world and the new 18 MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with plug-in hybrid capability go to market, he added.

The global investment bank feels Q3FY18 margins will stay muted, but Q4 is expected to be very strong with four launches and seasonality is kicking in.