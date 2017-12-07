Cholamandalam Finance, Ujjivan, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, Capital First to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Gemini. Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Sun & Venus in Scorpio. Lord Saturn & Mercury in Sagittarius. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Ketu in Capricorn. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

BE CAUTIOUS: Astrological position about stock market is uncomfortable & highly deceptive. It is sell on every rise.

RAHUKAL TIME: - 13.30-15:00

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius is in retrograde position from December 3, 2017 to December 23, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Finance: Cholamandalam Finance, Ujjivan Financial, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Capital First, etc.

Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since Planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio & Sagittarius ascendant/Rashi need to be extra vigilant.

To identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggards. Based on our experience of over 18 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

PREDICTING BULLISH SECTORS OF NEXT SAMVAT 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till march 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”. After all Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICAL sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

