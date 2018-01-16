App
Markets
Jan 16, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centrum initiates coverage on Aarti Drugs; target at Rs 940

The brokerage believes that good growth of existing products, new product launches and over 75% utilization are its positives.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Centrum has initiated coverage on Aarti Drugs with a buy call and a target of Rs 940.

The brokerage believes that good growth of existing products, new product launches and over 75% utilization are its positives.

It sees a strong scope for rerating and expects it to perform well due to growth across geographics and economies of scale.

It expects revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 14%/15%/19% over FY17-20. It also sees the company benefitting from its presence over the entire pharma value chain.

The company has outperformed peers’ due to its efficacious presence in the domestic and emerging markets, the report added.

