App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 22, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre, NSE wary of SGX’s plan to roll out futures trading in Indian stocks: Report

Fearing negative impacts on liquidity in the market, tax receipts, among others, Centre believed to be using diplomatic methods to discourage exercise, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fearing negative impacts on liquidity in the market, tax receipts and ‘export of Indian financial markets’, the Centre along with National Stock Exchange (NSE) are discouraging Singapore Exchange (SGX) against launching futures trading in Indian stocks, according to a report in Business Standard.

The Singaporean bourse is believed to be soon going live with single-stock futures on top 50 companies and would expand it to top 100 later, the paper further reported.

As such, there is no legal way in which India can disallow SGX, but it is said that diplomatic efforts were tried by Indian authorities to dissuade them. But SGX’s move to go ahead with the launch could kick off a diplomatic row, the publication said in its report.

Quoting sources, the paper said that the exchange was considering launch in derivatives trading in Indian stocks, but had been holding back. So, what is the reason behind this move now?

related news

i. SEBI’s bank on participatory notes taking naked derivative positions in the Indian market.

ii. Renegotiation of double tax avoidance agreement with Singapore, which stripped off the tax benefits Singaporean investors enjoyed.

“In the wake of the amended tax treaty and p-note ban, there is a high demand from investors to trade in Indian stocks on a platform like SGX, where transaction costs, compliance requirements, and taxation are far more favourable,” a source told the newspaper.

tags #Market news

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.