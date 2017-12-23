Centre, NSE wary of SGX’s plan to roll out futures trading in Indian stocks: Report

Fearing negative impacts on liquidity in the market, tax receipts and ‘export of Indian financial markets’, the Centre along with National Stock Exchange (NSE) are discouraging Singapore Exchange (SGX) against launching futures trading in Indian stocks, according to a report in Business Standard.

The Singaporean bourse is believed to be soon going live with single-stock futures on top 50 companies and would expand it to top 100 later, the paper further reported.

As such, there is no legal way in which India can disallow SGX, but it is said that diplomatic efforts were tried by Indian authorities to dissuade them. But SGX’s move to go ahead with the launch could kick off a diplomatic row, the publication said in its report.

Quoting sources, the paper said that the exchange was considering launch in derivatives trading in Indian stocks, but had been holding back. So, what is the reason behind this move now?

i. SEBI’s bank on participatory notes taking naked derivative positions in the Indian market.

ii. Renegotiation of double tax avoidance agreement with Singapore, which stripped off the tax benefits Singaporean investors enjoyed.

“In the wake of the amended tax treaty and p-note ban, there is a high demand from investors to trade in Indian stocks on a platform like SGX, where transaction costs, compliance requirements, and taxation are far more favourable,” a source told the newspaper.