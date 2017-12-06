App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 06, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 6 stocks that are in focus today

Bharat Forge, Dish TV and Axis Bank, among others, are being tracked by investors on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 905

The global research firm said that outlook for exports has improved significantly. It sees demand picking up in key industrial export segments and a strong 34 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-20. The brokerage said that the firm had valuations at 30x one-year forward PE are not cheap but should sustain.

Dish TV

related news

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 108

CLSA said that Q2 earnings were underlined by slow recovery in ARPU & subscriber additions. It lowered EBITDA estimates by 5-8 percent, but remains positive. It sees significant synergy benefits for the firm from Videocon D2H merger.

Brokerage: IDFC | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 92

The brokerage said that the second half of FY18 ARPU is expected to be higher than the first half. Further, the D2H merger may yield revenue and cost synergies. It cut FY18/19 earnings by 51%/35% as we increase D&A expenses.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said that the company’s Q2 revenue was in-line with estimates; EBITDA Beat Of 3% was seen. Further, average revenue per user improved marginally in Q2 but net subscriber additions remain soft. The research firm believes that GST will aid margin expansion, benefits to mainly accrue over H2FY18.

Axis Bank

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 620

Nomura said that core PPOP/asset is readjusting downwards to a new normal. It expects a normalised RoEs of 15-15.5 percent for the bank.

Arvind

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 493

Edelweiss said that garments, advanced materials are the ‘wheels for future’, says management. Given the growth plans for brand and retail, future cash flow requirement will be the key. It believes that carved-out textile unit may figure among fastest growing textile firms.

M&M

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,700

Citi said that farm equipment remains on a solid footing and it forecasts 15%/10% tractor volume growth in FY19/20. Further, weak UV performance has led to the stock treading water for over three years.

Voltas

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 580

The brokerage house said that AC portfolio overhaul is likely post energy rating norm changes. One could watch out for the company’s pricing on inverters. Meanwhile, projects business has also stabilised with margin recovering to 5-6%.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.