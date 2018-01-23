Bulls charge on D-St! Sensex@36000, Nifty above Mount 11K; should you invest?

Yesterday’s dream is today’s reality! The Nifty50 surged to Mount 11K in just 6 months while the S&P BSE Sensex completed its 1000-point journey to 36,000 in just 5 trading sessions.

Analysts, as well as stock pundits, were making reference of Mount 11k when the index was trading close to 10,000 levels. The dream has come true for many and if you are planning to take the plunge even at current levels, there is still plenty of upsides left in the Indian market.

The index struck 10,000 for the first time on 15th July 2017 and since then it has been a one-way journey for the Nifty50 index, helped by banks, NBFCs, metals and capital goods stocks.

Investors who are investing in stock markets via mutual funds (MFs) have nothing to worry about they can continue with the systematic investment plans (SIPs), and even for direct equity investors things are looking bright.

The large part of the rally could be attributed to liquidity flows which has remained buoyant from both domestic as well as global investors. Foreign investors have poured in a little over Rs5000 crore so far in the year 2018.

Apart from strong liquidity, stable global markets, expectations of a strong revival in the December quarter, and pro-growth measure which could be announced in the upcoming budget are keeping the markets buoyant.

"The current rally is a result of strength in global macros, the expectation of strong revival in earnings led by Q3 results and wish list to Union Budget," Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The start of the year 2018 has been solid as an extension of the global positivity. The continuity of this domestic trend will not only depend on the outcome of the budget but also the confidence in the global market and the fallout of Q3 results and its implication to the future earnings outlook," he said.

We have collated reactions from top market voices who have appeared on CNBC-TV18:

Ramesh Damani, Member BSE

It is a nice round number ‘11000’. But, should investors invest at current levels? Well, this is as good as any other level to enter markets. We might see some rotation trade happening which means money will move from small-caps to largecaps.

Broadly, the answer is to remain invested in high-quality businesses. We are fully invested in this market at this point in time and will put fresh money but there is always a possibility of s small correction in the market.

The market leadership is now restored back to largecaps, Nifty50 stocks from smallcaps which saw a strong rally in the previous calendar year.

Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC

It is a milestone which has been achieved by the Indian market and we have been feeling good about markets for the last couple of years. Finally, our dream of making Indians richer in Indian equity markets is getting realized. Flows are coming from every nook and corner. It is coming via SIPs which is even better.

There are certain pockets which investors should be cautious and one should avoid looking at SMS which promise multibagger returns. On the other hand, IT is one sector where there is potential catalyst either in terms of growth or money movement which could give good returns.

Gautam Shah, Associate Director and Chief Technical Analyst, JM Financial Services

Indian investor need to be congratulated for being the catalyst and real pillar of strength. This bull market is very unique and is very different to what we have seen in the last 20-25 years. The power of domestic money had really killed volatility.

In the 2003-2007 bull market we saw corrections of 20-25 percent but in this particular move, the maximum correction that we saw was 5 percent which is helping more money to flow into markets. We have been working with a target of 11,111. I think there is a case of some exuberance at these levels which is not a froth or a bubble.

Bur, this is a good time for investors who are sitting on a trading profit to make some money. Remember, we are just a week away from the big event, Budget 2018.

Deepak Jasani, Head- Retail Research, HDFC Securities

The Nifty50 touched 11000 in trade today, gaining the last 1000 points in about 6 months. The Sensex rose to touch 36000 mark gaining the last 1000 points in 4 days. The bull run in the equity markets continues in India.

The turnaround in the Industrial/economic growth in October 2017 along with big policy announcements related to Bank recap and Bharatmala led to a good upmove in Oct 2017.

In Jan 2018, we are witnessing FIIs returning to the buy side in a big way after a break. The forthcoming Budget could aid in determining the future direction of markets from hereon.