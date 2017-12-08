App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 08, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bullish on India with Nifty December 2018 target at 11,880, says Nomura's Saion Mukherjee

Nomura is overweight on financials, energy, infra/construction and healthcare while underweight sectors include IT, consumer staples, utilities & cement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Saion Mukherjee of Nomura said the research house is bullish on India Equities with Nifty December 2018 target of 11,880.

"Business is on the cusp of an upcycle which will drive strong earnings growth as corporate earnings-to-GDP ratio is at its lows, with significant contraction in margins and return on equity," he reasoned.

This is also supported by stable macro fundamentals and clean-up in the system in terms of stressed assets and unprofitable players, he said.

The Nifty50 has been rallied 23 percent, so far, in 2017 on hopes of revival in corporate earnings and economic growth. Positive global cues, liquidity and government reforms also boosted sentiment.

Nomura is overweight on financials, energy, infra/construction and healthcare while underweight sectors include IT, consumer staples, utilities & cement.

"Our top stock picks are Reliance Industries, GAIL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Shriram Transport, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Ashok Leyland and L&T," Saion said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #FII View

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.