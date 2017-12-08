Bullish on India with Nifty December 2018 target at 11,880, says Nomura's Saion Mukherjee

Saion Mukherjee of Nomura said the research house is bullish on India Equities with Nifty December 2018 target of 11,880.

"Business is on the cusp of an upcycle which will drive strong earnings growth as corporate earnings-to-GDP ratio is at its lows, with significant contraction in margins and return on equity," he reasoned.

This is also supported by stable macro fundamentals and clean-up in the system in terms of stressed assets and unprofitable players, he said.

The Nifty50 has been rallied 23 percent, so far, in 2017 on hopes of revival in corporate earnings and economic growth. Positive global cues, liquidity and government reforms also boosted sentiment.

Nomura is overweight on financials, energy, infra/construction and healthcare while underweight sectors include IT, consumer staples, utilities & cement.

"Our top stock picks are Reliance Industries, GAIL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Shriram Transport, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Ashok Leyland and L&T," Saion said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.