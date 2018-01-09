App
Jan 09, 2018 12:47 PM IST

Budget 2018: SEBI seeks 'unit-based' taxation for alternative investment funds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market regulator SEBI has sought new taxation norms for alternative investment funds as part of its wishlist for Budget 2018 to boost the fledgling hedge fund industry, reports Mint.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants “unit-based” taxation for products broadly categorised as hedge funds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present Union Budget in Parliament on February 1.

The report said that fund managers’ administrative burden would significantly come down if the proposed measures are accepted, put them on par with mutual fund entitling them for capital gains tax exemptions after one year period.

The hedge fund industry has been bogged down by the adverse tax regime in the country and a key deterrent for the sector growth which is worth approximately USD 2 billion.

To come into force, the market regulator's recommendation would need an endorsement in the Union Budget and signoff from Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The investment in alternative investment fund jumped to Rs 43,500 crore in September 2017 from Rs 28,500 crore in December after the government allowed tax pass through for profit in certain product types in last year’s budget.

