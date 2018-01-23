Budget 2018: No LTCG please! 4 more taxes which could bring relief to retail investors

The Indian market raced to a fresh record high almost on daily basis in the run-up to the big event – ‘Budget 2018’ which is scheduled for February 1, Thursday.

This big event, Budget 2018, is not just watched by investors and analysts community but tracked by every common man. The last two Budgets from the Modi-led government were instrumental in pushing the rural or the India story – a trend which is likely to continue in the upcoming Budget as well.

The last full-fledged Union Budget of the current government certainly becomes an important document for market participants who are planning to put fresh investment into equity markets and for the ones who are already invested either by way of mutual funds or direct equities.

If you look back at the last 2 years, the Union Budgets of 2016 and 2017 had been instrumental in giving a big boost to the equity markets. In fact, if you look at the Nifty and Sensex from the Budget day on 2016, then the indices are up by over 50% in less than 2 years, said a report.

A large part of the rally seen in equity markets could be attributed to massive liquidity flows both from global as well as domestic investors but the present government has also initiated multiple reforms across various segment in its effort to revive the Indian economy which also cemented sentiments.

We have spoken to experts on D-Street and collated a list of taxes which retail investors are looking for some relaxation:

No LTCG, say retail investors:

The much-talked-about long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax could make its way back into equity markets, say experts. But, will it happen in this Budget or the next, we would have to wait for 1st February.

Tax-free LTCG has been a key driver for investments in equities. However, an increase in the time limit for LTCG from 1 year to 3 years looks possible, but no one is sure considering it is the last full-fledged Budget from the government.

“Investors, as well as FIIs, would like it if there is no change in the long-term capital gains for holding stocks as currently holdings above 1 year are not taxed. But, there has been a buzz in the market that govt is thinking whether this should be increased to 2 years or 3 years,” Rishi Kohli, MD & CEO at ProAlpha Capital told Moneycontrol.

“This is the main thing I feel as an increase in period for stocks to have no taxation will have a negative impact on markets,” he said.

Tax on Dividends:

Dividends are a steady stream of cash for investors which is absolutely risk-free. But, tax on dividends is something which is leading to triply taxation.

The markets are expecting the government to rethink on the 10 percent tax on dividends above Rs 1 million that was recently introduced. This is leading to the triple taxation of dividends.

“Firstly, dividends are a post-tax appropriation. Secondly, dividends are already subject to DDT. Now the 10% tax on dividends in the hands of the shareholders is leading to triple taxation,” said an Angel Broking Blog quoted.

“A tweak on dividend tax can be expected given the inefficient tax cost in the current regime. With the current dividend tax at 20.36 percent coupled with corporate tax, the overall liability stands at about 45 percent,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

Personal Tax:

The one thing which will make this Budget a big hit especially for retail investors if the government is able to give more money in the hands of people or small investors.

In the last few years and especially in the year 2017, domestic mutual funds have emerged as much bigger players than FPIs in terms of flows into Indian markets. This financialisation of savings will happen if investors have more disposable income as well as a boost in consumption.

“Most structural reforms have already been implemented over the past few years. For retail investors, an increase in exemption limit in income tax by Rs.50000 can be expected. Agri, Housing, and infra facing companies could benefit,” Deepak Jasani, Head – Retail Research at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

Incremental exemption under Section 80C:

Under section 80C, a deduction of Rs 1,50,000 can be claimed from your total income. In simple terms, investors can reduce up to Rs 1,50,000 from your total taxable income through section 80C. This deduction is allowed to an Individual or a HUF.

“With an expectation of current-budget favoring low to medium income group, the incremental exemption in section 80c from Rs, 150,000 to Rs. 200,000 is likely event,” said Rohira.

Tenure for Debt Funds:

For a debt fund to qualify as long-term should have a holding period of 36 months. Short-term comprise of a holding period of less than 36 months. On short-term capital gains, you are taxed at your slab rate.

“The holding period for debt funds to qualify as long-term should be brought back down from current 3 years to 2 years or 1 year - that would be better than increasing the tenure for equity if the idea is to keep the tenures at par for equity and debt,” said Kohli of ProAlpha Capital.