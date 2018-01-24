Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Are there any stocks which could be classified as Budget Day winners? If you found yourself asking this question especially now, a week ahead of the big event – you are not alone.

Investors are always in looking out for picks which have performed year-on-year (YoY) bu giving stellar returns to investors. We have made a list of top 6 stocks, if bought on the Budget day in any of the past 10 years have given up to 2000 percent return, if held for three years.

To make the process simple, we have taken 10 years data and found that there are six stocks bought on the Budget day have given stellar returns if held for three years. Stocks include names like Ajanta Pharma, Bayer CropScience, Emami, IndusInd Bank, Relaxo Software, and Symphony.

Symphony has given stellar returns to investors if bought on the Budget day and held it for next three years. For example, if an investor would have bought Symphony in the year 2007 and held it for three years – the stock gave 1196 percent return in the same period.

Likewise, if he delayed his investment by another year and held it for three years, the return increased to 2533 percent in the same period. Emami has been given stellar returns in the last 10 years if held for a time period of 3 years.

From the pharma space, Ajanta Pharma has been a standout performer rallying up to 2000 percent if someone would have bought the stock on the Budget day in the year 2011 and held it till 2014.

The rally seen in the stocks in the above list could be related to Budget announcements, but are they analysts’ favorite for the upcoming Budget? Maybe not. But, these stocks have proved their mettle year-after-year which makes them good play for next three years.

With a focus on boosting rural and affordable housing space, Angel Broking expects consumption sector would continue to be a direct beneficiary from this budget. Sectors like FMCG, consumer durables, retail and building material sectors to benefit going ahead.

The domestic brokerage firm prefers companies like ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, etc. in this space. It also expects the government’s impetus on the housing sector and companies like GIC Housing and DHFL to remain our best play.

The global investment bank, Citigroup, expects action in individual stocks which are likely to get impacted either directly or indirectly by Budget which include names like ACC, Bharat Electronics, L&T, M&M, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, SBI, and UltraTech Cements.

Sectors and stocks to watch out for in the Budget 2018 include themes which are related to rural focus such as autos (esp. M&M, 2-W) and Cement (roads, housing-related announcements) could benefit. Citi prefers M&M and Mahindra Finance.

Public Capex such as spending on roads and affordable housing should benefit cement/infra companies like ACC, UltraTech Cements, L&T and PSU Bank recapitalization will be eyed which could be positive for PSU banks - SBI best pick among PSU banks. Lastly, any increase in allocation to defence should be positive for BEL