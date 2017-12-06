App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 06, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE resolves 277 complaints against firms in November

It settled 268 complaints against active companies and nine against suspended firms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top bourse BSE resolved 277 investor complaints against 233 listed companies in the month of November, the exchange said.

It settled 268 complaints against active companies and nine against suspended firms.

The resolved grievances include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, the BSE said in a release.

During the month, the bourse received 206 complaints against 175 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 198 were against active companies and eight were against suspended firms, according to BSE.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Vatsa Corporations with 1,082 complaints had the highest number of complaints pending against it as on November 31, 2017, according to the BSE.

Other companies with pending investor complaints are Geodesic (27), Indo-French Biotech Enterprises (19), Hindustan Development Corporation (17), Malvika Steel (17), Serene Industries (16), J K Pharmachem (16), Kunal Overseas (15), Ransi Softwares India (13) and Continental Construction (13).

tags #Market news #markets

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.