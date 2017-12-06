BSE resolves 277 complaints against firms in November

Top bourse BSE resolved 277 investor complaints against 233 listed companies in the month of November, the exchange said.

It settled 268 complaints against active companies and nine against suspended firms.

The resolved grievances include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, the BSE said in a release.

During the month, the bourse received 206 complaints against 175 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 198 were against active companies and eight were against suspended firms, according to BSE.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Vatsa Corporations with 1,082 complaints had the highest number of complaints pending against it as on November 31, 2017, according to the BSE.

Other companies with pending investor complaints are Geodesic (27), Indo-French Biotech Enterprises (19), Hindustan Development Corporation (17), Malvika Steel (17), Serene Industries (16), J K Pharmachem (16), Kunal Overseas (15), Ransi Softwares India (13) and Continental Construction (13).