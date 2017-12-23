App
Dec 21, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bonds recoup losses from early trade, end unchanged

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

After crashing early on in the session on Thursday, yields on Indian government bonds recouped most of their losses and closed nearly unchanged from their previous closing levels.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond ended at 7.214 percent, as against a previous close of 7.219 percent, and hit an intraday high and low of 7.195 percent and 7.292 percent, respectively.

Market participants said that the intraday fall in yields was primarily due to the increase in crude prices, because of which inflation concerns have started aggravating.

A potentially higher fiscal deficit, which will likely result in more bond sales by the government, is also seen hurting investor sentiment for the next few months.

“When the whole conversation about the higher fiscal deficit started, the market immediately started factoring it in,” said a dealer with a domestic bank said on the condition of anonymity.

“Now we are heading into 2018, which again has a lot of elections lined up, and then there is the general election next year. SO naturally, people are worried that the government will spend more to get more votes,” the dealer said.

According to the results of a survey conducted by Bloomberg, 10 out of 15 respondents felt that bond yields will rise further by the end of the current financial year. Some felt it could be as high as 7.50 percent by the end of March.

The concern over increased government borrowing only increased in magnitude after the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party was made to work extremely hard to retain power in Gujarat.

Most market watchers believe that the government will now opt for populist measures, which will involve increased spending, in order to repair the damage done in the recently concluded election.

R Sivakumar, Head of Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund, said that most of the triggers that could result in a spike in yields, like the spike in US treasury yields after the GOP tax plan was approved by Congress, have been factored in by the market.

However, although most of these triggers are priced in, market participants are on the prowl for some clarity on fiscal spending, any change in outlook for inflation, or any change in geopolitical factors.

“These would be the three main triggers for the market from here on for the next couple of months,” Sivakumar said. “Based on these three factors, RBI will decide its stance for the year to come and that will determine where interest rates and, by extension, bond yields will be at.”

