Bonds end mixed, call rates remain lower

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade due to alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While, the overnight call money rates remained lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 gained to Rs 97.40 from Rs 97.28 yesterday, while its yield dropped to 7.17 per cent from 7.19 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031, the 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 and the 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 were quoted lower at Rs 95.11, Rs 100.31 and Rs 99.3725 respectively.

However, the 7.35 per cent government security maturing in 2024 and the 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 were quoted higher at Rs 100.9375 and Rs96.96 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished lower at 5.80 per cent from Tuesday's level 5.9 per cent. It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range 6.05 per cent and 5.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 31.15 billion in 6-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 205.06 billion in 40-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 12.