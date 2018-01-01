App
Jan 01, 2018 06:04 PM IST

Bonds end mixed, call rates finish lower

The 9.23 % government security maturing in 2043 moved down to Rs 104.03 from Rs 104.01, while its yield climbed upto 7.76 % from 7.75 %.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
4. Your investment strategy should be long-term; a volatile market shouldn’t get you worked up about your money.

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade due to alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While the overnight call money rates finished lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 slipped to Rs 96.33 from Rs 96.38 previously, while its yield inched up to 7.34 percent from 7.33 percent.

The 6.84 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2022 declined to Rs 98.78 from Rs 98.89 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.14 percent from 7.11 percent.

The 7.16 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2023 fell to Rs 99.92 from Rs 100.00 previously, while its yield moved up to 7.18 percent from 7.16 percent.

However, the 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031, the 6.79 percent government security maturing in 2029 and the 7.35 percent government security maturing in 2024 were quoted higher to Rs 93.69, Rs 96.10 and Rs 100.21 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished lower at 5.90 percent from Last Friday's level 6.10 per cent. It resumed lower at 6.00 percent and moved in a range of 6.05 per cent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 34.90 billion in 6-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 511.24 billion in 56-bids at the 2-days reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on December 30.

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

