App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 04, 2017 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds drop, call rates end higher

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were declined to Rs 96.0050 from Rs 96.2250.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) dropped following sustained selling pressure from banks and corporates, while the overnight call money ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system. The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 were dipped to Rs 98.0025 from Rs 98.1650 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.08 per cent from 7.06 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were declined to Rs 96.0050 from Rs 96.2250, while its yield moved up to 7.14 per cent from 7.11 per cent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 were slid to Rs 97.21 from Rs 97.2975, while its yield inched up to 7.14 per cent from 7.13 per cent.

The 8.20 per cent government security maturing in 2025, the 8.17 per cent government security maturing in 2044 and the 7.72 per cent government security maturing in 2025 were also quoted lower at Rs 105.63, Rs 106.40 and Rs 103.37 respectively.

related news

The overnight call money rates finished marginal higher at 5.78 per cent from Last Thursday's level of 5.75 per cent. It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range of 6.05 per cent and 5.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 30.21 billion in 6-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 247.29 billion in 52-bids at the 2-days reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 02.

tags #Economy #markets

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.