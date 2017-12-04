Bonds drop, call rates end higher

Government bonds (G-Secs) dropped following sustained selling pressure from banks and corporates, while the overnight call money ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system. The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 were dipped to Rs 98.0025 from Rs 98.1650 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.08 per cent from 7.06 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were declined to Rs 96.0050 from Rs 96.2250, while its yield moved up to 7.14 per cent from 7.11 per cent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 were slid to Rs 97.21 from Rs 97.2975, while its yield inched up to 7.14 per cent from 7.13 per cent.

The 8.20 per cent government security maturing in 2025, the 8.17 per cent government security maturing in 2044 and the 7.72 per cent government security maturing in 2025 were also quoted lower at Rs 105.63, Rs 106.40 and Rs 103.37 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished marginal higher at 5.78 per cent from Last Thursday's level of 5.75 per cent. It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range of 6.05 per cent and 5.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 30.21 billion in 6-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 247.29 billion in 52-bids at the 2-days reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 02.