Bonds continue to trade on negative note, USD-INR to trade between 63.55-63.85: Mohan Shenoi

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee has settled in the 63.25-64 range and the next trigger can come from the Union Budget. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.55-63.85."

He further added, "Bonds continue to trade on a negative note on account of higher oil prices, expectation of higher CPI and rise in global bond yields."

"The new 10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 7.24-7.27 percent," he said.