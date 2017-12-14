App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 14, 2017 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds, call rates rebound following renewed demand from corporates and banks

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 97.69 from Rs 97.40 yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) recovered following renewed demand from corporates and banks, and the interbank call money rates also ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity situation in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 97.69 from Rs 97.40 yesterday, while, its yield eased to 7.13 per cent from 7.17 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 rose to Rs 95.3450 from Rs 95.11, while its yield edged down to 7.22 per cent from 7.25 per cent.

The 8.15 per cent government security maturing in 2026, the 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 and the 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted higher to Rs 105.25, Rs 100.45 and Rs 99.47 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 30.20 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo opertions at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 190.75 billion from 55-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 13.

tags #markets

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.