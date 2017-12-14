Bonds, call rates rebound following renewed demand from corporates and banks

Government bonds (G-Secs) recovered following renewed demand from corporates and banks, and the interbank call money rates also ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity situation in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 97.69 from Rs 97.40 yesterday, while, its yield eased to 7.13 per cent from 7.17 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 rose to Rs 95.3450 from Rs 95.11, while its yield edged down to 7.22 per cent from 7.25 per cent.

The 8.15 per cent government security maturing in 2026, the 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 and the 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted higher to Rs 105.25, Rs 100.45 and Rs 99.47 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 30.20 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo opertions at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 190.75 billion from 55-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 13.