BNP Paribas stays overweight on India, sees Sensex hitting 37,500 by December 2018

BNP Paribas maintains its overweight stance on Indian markets and sees the S&P BSE Sensex heading towards 37,500, which translates into an upside of nearly 13 percent from current levels.

The global investment bank said that it wants to play the upcoming recovery and benefit from the impact of the previous year’s policy measures, and we like the ease of stock selection. India suffered from reform-related economic destruction, but a recovery seems clear underway.

India has seen a concentrated period of economic reforms in the past 18 months, and a gradual recovery from those bold measures is on the cards, said the BNP Paribas report authored by Manishi Raychaudhuri.

Progress on banks’ asset quality resolution, the extent of execution of government’s infrastructure projects and the prospects for the commencement of private capex over next few quarters are the key variables to watch out for, said the report.

It is imperative that the consequent impact on corporate earnings will be positive. If earnings disappointments continue in India, the premium valuations may prove difficult to sustain.

The year 2017 was a period of turmoil for India with a concentrated period of reforms, financials and operational, over previous 18 months.

Structural reforms often tend to be disruptive and India’s experience has been no different. GDP and IIP growth had already been declining when the spate of reforms commenced, the report said.

However, with important provincial elections, Gujarat in particular, around the corner, and the General Elections 18 months away, the general expectation is for further reforms viz., modifications to land acquisition laws and labour laws, to get postponed to the next government.

For now, most economists expect the government to focus on job creation through infrastructure projects and other fiscal spending avenues.

Valuations not cheap:

The strong buoyancy in domestic flows is likely to keep the market stable for now. BNP believes a gradual growth revival has begun implying that downside to earnings estimates in 2018 shall be far less than seen in 2017.

The policy environment is possibly one of the best among EMs and likely to remain so in the backdrop of the ruling BJP’s political strength.

Finally, bottom-up stock picking remains easy in India in relation to other Asian markets. Valuations are not cheap, but consequent to India’s recent underperformance, the premiums relative to Asia and India’s own history are close to their long term averages.