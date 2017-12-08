BJP still hot favourite in Gujarat elections — here’s how to position your portfolio

The next big make-or-break event for Indian markets is the outcome of state elections, especially Gujarat. Emkay Research conducted a survey recently and found that the pro-Bharatiya Janata Party sentiment is still strong, with a large portion (77 percent of 3,681) of respondents expecting the saffron party to reclaim power in Gujarat.

BJP’s strongest support comes from urban areas, especially Ahmedabad (79 percent) and Vadodara (84 percent), while the average is around 71 percent for the rest of the cities.

The survey was conducted scientifically by ET RICS. The sample size of 3,681 was restricted to the urban electorate, which has access to digital media are likely to have been influenced by the high-decibel digital campaign run by key political parties.

The broader assessment reveals that BJP is less popular among crucial segments such as women (48 percent of the electorate), youth (54 percent) and low-income strata, said the report.

Also, cities dominated by the business class and industrial clusters such as Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar etc. are less inclined towards the BJP. The segments that are strongly in BJP’s favour are service-oriented and retired population, the report added.

Opinion polls indicate a less positive inclination for BJP in the rural/agrarian areas.

Phase I (December 9) coves south and western Gujarat — a mix of agrarian, diamond traders and industrial belt, where the pro-BJP bias is less prominent.

“In our view, BJP will have a significant edge in Phase II with certainty in ~50/93 constituencies. But, Phase I can be challenging, as we anticipate a pro-Congress tilt in the rural/agrarian belt,” said the Emkay report.

Recent opinion polls suggest that the margin of safety for BJP has declined somewhat and the level of comfort for the Congress has increased. ABP-CSDS Poll indicates BJP and Congress each getting 43 percent vote share. BJP has an edge with 98-99 seats of the total 182; Congress is projected to win 78-86 seats.

“In our view, in the aftermath of above scenario, the Modi government can enhance its effort to improve the success rating for the 2019 general election. It will strengthen our earlier hypothesis, which foresaw increasing leaning of political expediency determining economic policies, viz. doubling of farm income, job creation, boosting of disposable income in the hands of households etc.,” said the report.

The research firm further added that the government will adopt fiscal reflationary policies. The need for fiscal support increased in the aftermath of demonetisation and GST-led disruptions.

“We see that trend accentuating going forward. We expect the Modi government to refrain from radical or disruptive interventions till 2019,” said the report.

How to position your portfolio

Amid uncertainty about the state election results, Emkay is of the view that investors should remain tilted towards the consumption, rural, and agri themes because the research firm expects a bigger push in these sectors in the next two Union Budgets.

Retail lenders are likely to gain market share as they capitalise on better household disposable income, said the research note. Investors should stay away from Public Sector Banks as higher rates abd GSec yield curve steepening could adversely impact their fortunes.

Fiscal slippage and higher inflation are more likely outcomes. Sectors that Emkay continues to prefer include names like FMCG, consumer durables, auto, building products, private lenders, farm equipment.

Commenting on the broader markets, Emkay said that lofty valuations in the midcap space can be at risk. Investors can look to enhance positions in liquid counters.