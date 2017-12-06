App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 06, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata, Mirza International, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo Foot to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

Bata India, Mirza International, Liberty Shoes and Relaxo Footwears will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Today’s planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Gemini.  Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Sun & Venus in Scorpio. Lord  Saturn & Mercury in Sagittarius. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Ketu in Capricorn. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

BE CAUTIOUS: Astrological position about stock market is uncomfortable & highly deceptive. It is sell on every rise.

RAHUKAL TIME: - 12.00 – 13.30

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius is in retrograde position from December 3, 2017 to December 23, 2017.  Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Leather: Bata India, Mirza International, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo Footwears,etc.

Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since Planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Taurus, Gemini,  Virgo, Scorpio & Sagittarius ascendant/Rashi need to be extra vigilant.

To identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start  underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggards. Based on our experience of over 18  years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or  bear market.

PREDICTING BULLISH SECTORS OF NEXT SAMVAT 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till march 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”. After all Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICAL sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.