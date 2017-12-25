As domestic liquidity is expected to stay buoyant, keep these five stocks on the radar this Christmas for 2018

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol that domestic liquidity should remain buoyant. The rally should sustain with continued DII support and earnings flowing in post GST and demonetisation.

Edited excerpts:

2017 has been a great year for Indian equities as the market grew by around 25 percent. Do you see the same kind of rally in 2018 and what is your Nifty target for December 2018?

The rally should sustain with continued DII support and earnings flowing in post GST and demonetisation. Nifty target for 2018 December is 11,500.

Vinit Bolinjkar Head of Research|Ventura Securities

The valuation picture looks little stretched by all means. Is it fair to call this market a ‘buy on dips’?

Valuation has gone up by a fair margin due to the run-up. The market offers many investment opportunities that are yet to be discovered. Focused stock specific stories is the way forward.

As the Gujarat election fever over, what are the next key events (or themes) to watch out for the year 2018? Will those events drive the market up or down?

The Union Budget along with pick up in IIP, GST collections, housing, rural and job creation should be the next big factor to look out for. Government is expected to give a final push to infra and rural spend before going into elections.

For a continued uptrend positive follow through on the above mentioned factors is of utmost importance. Globally too, favourable markets will contribute to the bullish sentiment.

The domestic liquidity supported markets in the year 2017. Will that liquidity support continue in 2018 as well or do you see some tapering of flows?

With lack of any material returns, equities are the only asset class left. With only about 4-5 percent of the total population having invested in equities, this trend is expected to last over the medium to long-term. Hence, domestic liquidity should remain buoyant.

Everyone is saying corporate earnings were far better-than-expected in September quarter. Do you see December quarter earnings laying the foundation stone of earnings recovery?

GST and Demonetisation effects are mostly done away with and hence the focus of the markets will be more on growth. Government spending is expected to remain strong and should more than make up for lack of private capex. We also expect private capex during the second half of CY18.

Apart from earnings, the next big event the market will watch out for will be Union Budget. What are your key expectations from the last full-fledged Budget, especially after Gujarat elections results? Top five sectors which you think stand to gain the most from the upcoming Budget 2018?

As I already mentioned government will have a thrust on Infra and Rural spend. This is supposed to be a populist budget considering that it is the finale before the grand elections in 2019.

The government will be looking to ease out the pain caused by GST and will focus on rural sector, where it lost out a major share in the Gujarat elections.

Top 5 sectors should be- Commodities, Consumer staples, Infrastructure, Housing and building products along with housing finance companies and Automobiles.

As we move to 2018, what are your 5 best picks for 2018?

Talwalkars

It is a unique play to participate in India’s fitness industry as the company is the market leader with a network of 211 fitness centres.

Demerger of its two business – the gym business and lifestyle business will bring to fore the superior shareholder returns of the gym company, leading to a sharp re-rating and value unlocking.

Jindal Steel and Power

Capex at Angul plant to increase capacity, continuous debt repayment, heavy order book and visibility of earnings in power business are factors to look out for in JSPL.

Time Technoplast

We recommend Time Technoplast on the back of unique blastproof cylinders with order book 2.8X the capacity, newly entered MOX films and improved results every quarter.

Arvind

A big beneficiary of GST, foray into the garments business in Ethiopia, high growth of brand portfolio and expanding retail footprint are expected to propel growth and profitability.

Significant manufacturing incentives and duty-free access to international customers in Europe and USA will boost the garments business. Increase in fabric conversion will enable the company to improve its overall textile margins. Demerger to unlock value will lead to renewed focus on core business.

Uflex

Foray into high growth Aseptic packaging segment, stable margins and flexible packaging business and cheap valuations as compared to peers should make the stock rally upwards.

Apart from rising crude oil prices, what are the other macro risks for Indian markets in 2018?

Apart from rising crude oil prices, inflation rate, Dollar rate, changes in US tax rates, public and private capex, fiscal deficit and GDP numbers are the other macro risks for Indian markets in 2018.