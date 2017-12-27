Arrival of new 10-year bond may offer cues to further direction: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "The benchmark 10-year yield has been consolidating in a range between 7.25-7.30 percent with thin trading volume. The incremental supply has also been absorbed without significant devolvement."

"We believe this may be a good sign and may show that market participants are comfortable with the current levels with all negative news priced in. Arrival of the new 10-year bond may offer cues to further direction in the next month," he added.