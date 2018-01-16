Algo-trade to become more accessible as Sebi may ask bourses to drop cost for co-location racks

Soon small brokers will get equal access to algorithmic trading just like their bigger peers as Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to ask bourses to cut down the co-location charges that brokers have to pay. In addition to that, it may also allow at least five brokers to share one co-location rack, reports Mint.

The market regulator is planning to make these changes as currently the charges for using co-location facilities is high. At National Stock Exchange (NSE), the fees to take one co-location rack on rent is in the range of Rs 35-40 lakh annually.

According to existing rules, brokers cannot share co-location racks. And to bring a change in the present scenario, Sebi is looking at bringing down the charges exchanges can levy on brokers for availing algo-trading facilities and also allow sharing of these facilities to create a level playing field.

In what ways will the change in rules help brokers?

If Sebi's suggestions are implemented, then more and more small and mid-size brokers will be able to enter the algo-trading market as the cost will come down to at least one-fifth of what it is at present.

More entrants in algo-trading will lead to more trading volumes and deeper liquidity in the market.

Sharing the co-location racks will drop the cost even further may be to 1/10th of the rent charges as of now.

What is algorithmic trading?

Algorithmic trading, also referred to as algo trading is a trading system that makes use of advanced and complex mathematical models and formulas to make high-speed decisions and transactions in the financial markets.

Co-location racks are the places where the servers are positioned on the exchange premises. These servers are used to derive fast information on any stock.

What is the market for algo-trading in India?

While Sebi is trying to create a level playing field, algo-trade in India constitutes only 40 percent of the cash market which is less than half of US that stands at 93 percent. India is far behind UK too as algo-trade constitutes 80 percent of the cash market and the global average is around 75 percent.

To increase the share of algo-trade in India, Sebi is planning to change the rules. It had asked exchanges two months back to suggest ways to rationalise algo-trading costs so that the gap between algo and non-algo users reduces.

India may benefit from Sebi’s move which will increase the proportion of algorithmic trades in the country and may match global standards. However, the new rules may come in only after three-four months.

Experts feel Sebi’s move may help in increasing the proportion of algorithmic trades in India and matching global standards.

Where does algo-trade stand globally?