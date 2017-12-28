Additional borrowing by government a negative surprise: Brokerages

The Centre will borrow additional Rs 50,000 crore during January-March, raising the gross market borrowing target of the government to Rs 6.3 lakh crore for the financial year 2017-18.

“The government will raise additional market borrowings of Rs 50,000 crore only in fiscal 2017-18 through dated government securities,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The extra borrowing during the current financial year may become a hindrance for the government to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during 2017-18. However, the government is yet to specify any details pertaining to this.

According to experts, the fiscal deficit could widen from this financial year's target owing to an estimated revenue shortfall owing to uncertainty tax collection due to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1. Revenue collection from GST in November fell to its lowest since implementation to Rs 80,808 crore.

Brokerage: IDFC

The broking firm said that fears of bond traders come true as government announces additional borrowing. Further, the government could head towards a fiscal gap of additional 0.4% of GDP in FY18. Even as the market was factoring in some slippage in FY, gap appears to be large.

Brokerage: Citi

The global research firm said that news on fiscal front was once again negative. Further, it added that the last time government resorted to extra borrowing was in FY12. The announcement of additional bond supply of Rs 50,000 crore comes as a negative surprise.

Meanwhile, Indranil Sen Gupta of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the government's decision to borrow another Rs 50,000 crore was an avoidable negative surprise in an already nervous G-Sec market. The sell off in G-Secs is delaying lending rate cuts, notwithstanding bank recapitalisation and pushing back recovery, he added.