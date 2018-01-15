Abhay Laijawala feels risk-reward more compelling for largecaps than midcaps in 2018

The Indian market witnessed price-to-earnings (PE) multiple expansion in the year 2017 but this year will be all about earnings growth, Abhay Laijawala, Head-India Research, Deutsche Equities, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Earnings growth, as well as economic growth, is set to recover strongly in the year 2018 which is fueling the markets higher. As far as midcaps are concerned, Laijawala cautioned investors the valuations are looking extremely high.

The Nifty50 trailing midcap PE is trading at double valuations compared to Nifty. The risk-to-reward ratio is far more compelling for largecaps than midcaps, he said.

On earnings, Laijawala expects FY19 growth of 22 percent. For FY18, Nifty earnings growth is seen at 21 percent YoY for the December quarter, and this is not entirely related to the base effect.

Deutsche Bank has four key themes mostly related to the India story – rural reflation, high growth-high CASA banks, focus on infrastructure, tourism and affordable housing, and digitisation.

The common thread among all four themes is growth, and that is what is driving our confidence and Sensex target for the year 2018, he said.

Laijawala was positive on the banking sector. FY19 will be again be a year of banks, he said. The terms of trade are likely to move in favour of banks than NBFCs.

He preferred private sector banks compared to public sector. Within private banks, Laijawala picked high growth-high CASA banks. The loan growth is likely to recover in FY19 which will be close to 15 percent.