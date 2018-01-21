App
Jan 21, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

6 out of 10 most-valued firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 34,811.32 crore to Rs 5,65,624.13 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The cumulative market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms advanced by Rs 1,07,370.4 crore last week, helped by robust gains in TCS, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 34,811.32 crore to Rs 5,65,624.13 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

HDFC's m-cap soared Rs 22,238.48 crore to Rs 3,03,614.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 22,158.51 crore to Rs 5,05,384.92 crore.

The valuation of Infosys advanced by Rs 14,162.91 crore to Rs 2,49,680.06 crore and that of ITC jumped Rs 7,740.94 crore to Rs 3,33,835.66 crore.

SBI added Rs 6,258.24 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,66,773.62 crore.

On the other hand, the market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) slumped Rs 10,981.64 crore to Rs 5,88,642.81 crore and that of ONGC dived Rs 8,534.1 crore to Rs 2,48,451.43 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India lost Rs 4,197.4 crore to Rs 2,81,579.40 crore and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) saw an erosion of Rs 2,196.94 crore to Rs 2,94,921.03 crore.

The Sensex recorded a rise of 919.19 points, or 2.65 per cent while the Nifty gained 213.45 points, or 1.99 per cent, in the past week.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, SBI, Infosys and ONGC.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

