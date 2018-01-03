2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

The year 2017 closed on a strong note with benchmark indices treading in unchartered territory. If we look back, making money in 2017 looked easy as indices went in one direction and that was up with minor corrections, but 2018 presents different challenges for investors.

We start the year on the back of solid performance from equity markets in the year 2017 with benchmark indices registering gains of about 29 percent, but stars foretell a different story for investors in the year 2018 which is related to ‘Moon’.

The year 2018 adds up to Number (1+1) 2 which is the numbers for ‘Moon’. The characteristics of Moon are Dreamy, Romantic & Restless.

“2018=11 (Moon), the meaning of No 11 in Numerology is - ‘This is an ominous number to occultists. It gives warning of hidden dangers, trial, and treachery from others. It has a symbol of a "Clenched Hand", and "a Lion Muzzled", and of a person who will have great difficulties to contend against,” Mumbai-based celebrity Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani told Moneycontrol.

“The world economy could be turbulent with the stock indices swinging crazily both ways. India could be in trying times which may continue until August 2018 as we are in our 71st year of Independence,” he said.

“71=8, Saturn (Shani) the strict Lord of trials. But, after taking trials, Saturn can compensate well too; our 72nd year (7+2=9) shall be far better, can even be a landmark year as 3,6,9 are a family & India adds to 3, Bharat,6,” he said.

Commenting on BJP and general elections in the year 2019, Jumaani is confident that PM Modi should be able to win hearts of Indians once again.

“2019=3 again when our Country could inch closer to being a Super-Power; its peak being 2022 (6) a year when even NAMO has put his money on,” explains Jumaani.

The year promises better growth rate for the Indian economy due to the placement of Jupiter, but other macro factors such as higher oil prices, rising fiscal deficit could add to woes.

Investors are advised to remain positive on Indian markets and use dips to enter quality stocks on declines. The fund flow picture looks stable as money from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are likely to continue in the year 2018.

“Indian market due to current placement of Jupiter is projected to have one of the best GDP growth among all major emerging markets in the year 2018. A trend that emerged in ‘17 was that investment by MF industry was Rs1.16 lakh crore compared to Rs 0.51 Lakh crore by FIIs This trend is expected to continue in ‘18 which means more stability in the market,” Astrologer Richa Pathak of Jyotishdham told Moneycontrol.

“Though all the signs are very positive, investors will have to be very watchful of Oil Prices, lower GST collections & a rising Fiscal Deficit (3.5% against 3.2% budgeted for FY ‘18),” she said.

According to Vedic Astrology, the ruler of the year 2018 will be ‘Sun’. Pathak further added that from Astrological & fundamentals perspective, Indian market’s prospects are strong and all the investments in 2018 will become a building block for fantastic growth that will start from 2020 due to planets placement.

Jupiter’s current position is in Libra which represents trade & business. This will have a positive impact on the financial markets till March when a combination of Mars & Retrograde Saturn will bring the volatility for about two months.

“Post this period, the position of Jupiter will again take over & bring the stability back till the middle of October. Jupiter’s movement to Sagitarious in middle of October will again bring the volatility in the market which will continue in year ’19,” explains Pathak.

Sectors to bet on:

Astrologer: Satish Gupta of astrostocktips

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of the problems also start resolving. We have seen that happening in the telecom sector.

Infrastructure Sector: stocks to bet on include names like Dilip Buildcon, Vascon Engineering, Garnet Construction, GMR Infrastructure, J Kumar Infra & JMC Project etc. will be receiving astrological support during Samvat 2074.

Tyre Sector: Stock to bet on include names like Ceat, Apollo Tyre, Balkrisna Industries, Goodyear & JK Tyre etc. will be receiving astrological support during Samvat 2074.

Astrologer: Richa Pathak of Jyotishdham

Precious Metals:

Correlating more these developments with astrological predictions, Rahu’s current position in Cancer is favourable for precious metals especially gold & silver and adverse for the property market.

The views and investment tips expressed by astrologers on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.