2018 – 2019 might just be the turning point we have all been waiting for!

By Vaibhav Sanghavi

The year 2018 is knocking on our door, and I believe that it will be a year that will lay the foundation for India’s next economic leap. As we look forward to an exciting year, I will try analyzing it under the following three important determinants:

- Global macroeconomic factors- Local (domestic) macroeconomic factors, and

- India Inc.’s corporate earnings

A combination of these three factors combined with valuations will determine the face and form of 2018.

Global Macroeconomic Factors:

For the first time since 2008, the outlook for the world economy is looking promising. The global GDP forecast for 2018 is 3.9 percent, up from 3.6 percent in 2017. And the global growth is broad-based, encompassing most advanced and emerging economies.

Developed economies, primarily US and Eurozone, are seeing the success of their easy monetary measures, which was led by lower interest rates and QE (Quantitative Easing) into reflation.

Ample liquidity due to above up till now helped risk assets perform without commensurate strength in economic performance. Thus, when we look towards growth coming back, we are starting to witness tightening of monetary conditions along with a hike in interest rates.

We are in the phase of a global economy where economies start to strengthen and inflation and interest rates inch up.

With US tax reforms in the bag and with rising rates and inflation, the probability of USD getting stronger is high.

These two trends, I believe, may cause some turbulence to currencies globally and to capital inflows into emerging markets. Buoyant global economies and increasing global trade along with marginal weakness in INR may bode well for exporters in the coming year.

Local Macroeconomic Factors:

Coming from a backdrop, wherein we witnessed big bang reforms (GST, Demonetisation and Bankruptcy Code) and the subsequent temporary disruption, the coming year, is likely to be in a phase of quick economic recovery.

2018 – 2019 are the years where we may see the trajectory of economic growth changing for an elongated period of time. It may well be the time which everyone is waiting for, since long!

However, it would be important to have a close eye on some of the macro data to validate the above thesis. I estimate buoyant collections on GST from Q1 FY19 as we see higher compliance with implementation of E way bill.

At the same time, I expect inflation to remain benign after an initial spurt, though much will depend on monsoons.

The Union Budget for the coming year is likely to focus on three key areas viz Rural economy, Jobs, and infrastructure development. It is also encouraging to see very early signs of private capex.

I estimate that with a revival in exports amidst global tailwinds and revival of domestic growth, we may be surprised with the pace of GDP growth.

Domestic Corporate Earnings:

Tailwinds from buoyant global economy coupled with the healthy revival of domestic GDP growth we may see healthy corporate earnings next year, which we have been expecting for the previous 4 years.

FY 2019 will see mid-teen growth in India Inc.’s corporate earnings, after years of lackluster growth. I believe once we see a revival in corporate earnings, most premium valuations of stocks will be justified.

We are particularly bullish on retail-focused private banks, Consumers (staples and discretionary), rural-focused sectors and tactically bullish on metals and mining. Thematically, affordable housing and building materials are other sectors to bet on.

The stock market indices will follow the corporate earnings trend that we hope will range between 15 and 20 percent on an average.

To sum up, I believe 2018 promises to be the year we have all been waiting for. Next year might truly be the year that will hurl the projectile of the Indian economy into the global space.

Indeed CY 2018 and FY 2019 will be the kinetic energy year that will help India unleash its potential in the years to come.

The author is Co-CEO & Fund Manager - Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.