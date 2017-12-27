2017 Flashback! Who made money in IPOs - retail investors, HNIs or FIIs

Edelweiss Tokio Life

Initial Public Offering (IPO) is an event when generally retail investors get to invest in a company for the first time and become part of its growth story.

The IPO pipeline is expected to stay strong because of various factors like company needing capital for fund growth and expansion plans given positive economic outlook and large businesses listing their subsidiaries to unlock value.

It is also an excellent opportunity for investors to participate in a new sector offerings like asset management this year and diagnostics, staffing last year. IPOs may not only help reap listing gains but are excellent investments for long-term investment.

TCS, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzuki have been terrific primary offerings which have compounded returns for investors over the years.

Last two years have been magnificent in terms of number and amount of IPOs that ventured into the primary markets.

Thirty-five IPOs (close to Rs67,000 crore of value) were offered in 2017 so far. Close to three-fourths of the IPOs witnessed positive listing with some IPO listings giving huge returns like D-Mart, Apex Food, and CDSL.

Qualified (FII & DII) Institutional Investors, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and retail investors are the main categories of investors who participate in the offering.

Retail and NII categories were oversubscribed 9 times and 131 times respectively on an average in IPOs which shows the kind of interest IPOs have seen during this year.

However, NIIs were selective in applying and oversubscribed to only twenty-two IPOs in which nineteen had positive listing while retail category has subscribed to almost all the IPOs agnostically barring few large size IPOs.

QIB category is the largest (50%) reserved category in IPO and if QIB comes through anchor route they have a sure way of getting full allocation while HNI has access to leverage to magnify gains.

The limit of 2 lakhs on investment in the retail category increases the chance of getting allocation as compared to QIB and HNI categories, which see massive oversubscription in hot IPOs.

IPO markets have been very buoyant in 2017. On the basis of one analysis done by us, taking over-subscription and listing gains into consideration, the retail category would have made an average return of 1.4 percent per IPO on allocation just on listing if they had applied to all the IPOs without evaluating.

This would translate to 47 percent absolute return if we sum up all the IPOs return which has hit the market in 2017.

However, overall returns can be increased further by analysing and subscribing to good IPOs, and holding them for the long term if the company is well-positioned to grow and capture market share in the future.

Not every IPO is worth putting your money in. Every listing needs to be evaluated thoroughly with respect to quality of management, use of IPO proceeds and growth prospects which can sometimes justify high valuation with respect to peers.

Investors should carry out due diligence before investing and not get carried away in the euphoria of IPOs. The characteristics of the company and valuations make a lot of difference.

: The author is CIO, Edelweiss Tokio Life. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.