10-Year bond yield may trade in narrow range of 7.07-7.11%: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The positivity following the monetary policy review was very short lived and gilt yields have touched fresh highs as the appetite remains poor. Bond markets are expected to begin this week on a watchful note with the inflation data release and US Fed meeting scheduled for the middle of the week."

"As the result, activity might be subdued today and the 10-Year benchmark may trade in a narrow range of 7.07-7.11 percent today," he added.