10-year benchmark yield to trade in range of 7.09-7.15%: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond market has managed to recover some of the recent losses towards the end of the previous week via a combination of short covering and value buying. But the confidence to hold on to positions from a medium term perspective still seems missing and so it is unlikely that the pullback will see sustained momentum."

"Gilts are expected to remain stable in the absence of near term triggers and the 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 7.09-7.15 percent today," he added.