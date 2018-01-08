10-year benchmark likely to trade between 7.27-7.32%: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets posted some gains after the issuance of the new 10-year benchmark and non-acceptance of bids in the longer tenor bonds at Friday's auction. However, it is unlikely that the sentiment will reverse quickly and hence the momentum will be muted."

"The lower GDP forecast will also be viewed with a cautious lens and overall activity might be subdued till the inflation release at the end of the week."

"The previous 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 7.27-7.32 percent today, maintaining a spread of 18-20 bps to the new benchmark bond," he said.