you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 17, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year benchmark bond yield to trend higher towards 7.40-7.45%: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trend higher towards 7.40-7.45 percent in the near term amid lack of bidding interest from market participants ahead of scheduled auction on Friday, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Government bond market was rattled after the RBI DG asked banks to manage their interest rate risk efficiently. Bond yields rose by around 10-12 bps as market participants inferred a reduction in banks' participation in the bond market going forward amid reports of treasury losses in their books and growing concerns on demand-supply imbalance in FY19."

"Although we see value at current levels, we expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trend higher towards 7.40-7.45 percent in the near term amid lack of bidding interest from market participants ahead of scheduled auction on Friday," he added.

tags #Rupee

